Aurangabad: Depressed Woman Tears Father's Pension Money, Rehabilitated In Yerwada Hospital

A 40-year-old mentally challenged woman, residing with her father in the Pundliknagar area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been admitted to Yerwada Hospital in Pune for treatment with the help of local police and social activists, an offcial said on Tuesday.

The woman faced two failed marriages and lived with her father in the Pundliknagar area, experiencing bouts of depression that often led to violent behaviour. Her routine included creating problems for other residents, sending offensive messages on social media, roaming in deserted areas late at night, and quarreling with others based on suspicion. These activities had become routine, causing frustration among family members and neighbours.

Father reported matter to cops

On March 1, after a heated argument over her father's pension money, he sought police intervention to take her into custody. Upon learning about her condition, the police directed him to contact social worker Sumit Pandit of the Manuski Group, who assists mentally challenged individuals.

Upon hearing that her father had reported the matter to the police, the woman left home with her mobile phone, clothes, and documents. Pandit then called the cyber police station to trace her. Within two hours, the police located and handed her over to family members. Subsequently, Pandit and her relatives arranged her rehabilitation at the mental hospital in Yerwada.

Despite holding a postgraduate degree in the Science stream, the woman faced two failed marriages, contributing to her enduring state of depression and mental stress.