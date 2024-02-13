Aurangabad: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Hosts 23 Students From Municipal Corporation Schools |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth recently hosted 23 students from municipal corporation schools who successfully cleared the National Means-cum-merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) examination conducted by the government. He congratulated and felicitated these students.

Under the Smart School to Best School project implemented by the corporation, a total of 310 students from various municipal corporation schools were selected for NMMS, out of which 23 recently passed the examination. Srikanth encouraged the students to participate in the upcoming Services Preparatory Institute (SPI) examination and other competitive exams in the future.

The event was attended by Education Department Chief Nanda Gaikwad, Control Officer Ganesh Dandge, Education Officer Bharat Teengote, Programme Officer Dyandev Sangle, and several other teachers including Sangeeta Tajve, Rahima Begum, Shaikh Ahmed Patil, Tushar Tathe, Madhukar Tonpe, Prakash Thore, and Gautam Mokale.