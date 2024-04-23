Aurangabad: CRPF Jawans Take Vasundhara Oath, Lay Foundation Stone For Water Literacy Centre |

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans of the Bharat Battalion in Satara area took Vasundhara oath to preserve mother earth on the occasion of Vasundhara Day on Monday. The programme was organised jointly by the Bharat Battalion, Lions Club Mid Town NX, Eco Needs Foundation and Young Indian Association.

The foundation stone of the Centre for Water Literacy was also laid on the occasion. The centre will be operated under the guidance of ecologist Dr Priyanand Agale. Commandant Vikram Sali presided over, while DySP Somnath Daund, Pravi Tayal, Siddharth Kankriya, Nilesh Patil, Dr Priyanand Agale and other officers were the guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Agale said, there is a grave need to create awareness about water literacy among the people to tackle the water problem in the Marathwada region.

Read Also PUNE VIDEO: Two Injured As Alcohol Tanker Overturns Near Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza

Commandant Sali said the Centre for Water Literacy will prove a milestone in the field of water conservation. Dr Agale will provide technical assistance in the centre, he said.

Under the project, a water conservation tank will be established in the four acres of land in the battalion premises. Similarly, sapling plantation will be done in the surrounding area. The Jawans were administered an oath to preserve mother earth, save the environment and the flora and fauna in the nearby areas.