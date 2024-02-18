Aurangabad: Crime Branch Arrests Two Thieves, Seizes Stolen Bikes & Mobile Phones Worth ₹4.63 Lakh |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime Branch arrested two thieves and seized stolen motorcycles and mobile phones worth ₹4.63 lakh from them, officials announced on Sunday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Arbaz Khan (27), a resident of Salampurenagar, Pandharpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Salman Khan (31), residing in Aref Colony, Town Hall. The police confiscated four motorcycles and 17 mobile phones valued at ₹4.63 lakh from the suspects.

According to officials, Crime Branch PSI Vishal Bodkhe and his team received information that Arbaz and Salman were involved in various thefts in the city. Suspecting they were heading to Salampurenagar to sell the stolen items, the Crime Branch team laid a trap and subsequently arrested both individuals.

The police operation was conducted under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Prashant Swami, ACP Dhananjay Patil, and PI Sandeep Gurme. The team included PSI Bodkhe, Satish Jadhav, Sandeep Tayade, Prakash Chavan, Rahul Kharat, Sandeep Rashinkar, Nitin Deshmukh, Taterao Shingare, and others.