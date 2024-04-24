Aurangabad Crime: 3 Held For Cow Smuggling, Man Found Hanging | Representational pic Image

The Waluj police rescued cows and calves being taken for slaughter in a tempo in front of the Waluj police station on Tuesday night. The police have seized the cattle, tempo, and other articles, all worth ₹2 lakh. The police have arrested the accused Mushtaq (Nevasa), Ankush Uttam Muley (Patelnagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), and Onkareshwar Ashokrao Patil (Bajajnagar, MIDC, Waluj) in this connection.

The accused were transporting a white cow with brown spots worth ₹40,000, a Jersey cow worth ₹30,000, a red-colored cow worth ₹10,000, a white calf worth ₹5,000, a Jersey calf worth ₹10,000, and a Khillari species calf worth ₹5,000 in a Pickup tempo (MH12 SF 0415). They had planned to sell the cattle to the slaughterhouse. The police received information that the tempo with the cattle would pass in front of the Waluj police station. The police conducted a nakabandi and stopped the suspected tempo, finding cattle in it. Based on a complaint lodged by constable Sachin Tribhuvan, a case has been registered with the Waluj police station against the accused. Under the guidance of PI Rajendra Sahane, PSI Rathod is further investigating the case.

Man Found Hanging

A man was found hanging from a tree in front of Hotel Navnirman on the Waluj to Limbe Jalgaon Road on Tuesday evening. The body was completely decayed, and the Waluj police suspected murder. Police said a man, aged around 40 to 45 years, was found hanging from a Neem tree near Hotel Navnirman on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Pune Highway near Limbe Jalgaon. The body was in a decayed condition, indicating death approximately two days prior. However, confirmation will be provided after the post-mortem report is received. The deceased is wearing a yellow T-shirt, black pants, and blue slippers. The man has not been identified yet, and the police have appealed to the public to contact the Waluj police station or call 9637440436 if they have any information. In a similar incident, the body of a 50-year-old man was found in a decayed condition near Bajaj Auto Ltd Company on Monday afternoon. The identities of both deceased individuals have not been revealed, and the cause of their deaths is also unknown. Panic has spread in the Waluj area following the deaths of two unidentified persons.