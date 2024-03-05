 Aurangabad: Contractor Swindled Of ₹1.15 Crore In Sham Road Project Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: Contractor Swindled Of ₹1.15 Crore In Sham Road Project Deal

Aurangabad: Contractor Swindled Of ₹1.15 Crore In Sham Road Project Deal

The incident, occurring between April 22 and 29, 2023, in Vivekanandpuram, Peer Bazar, and Osmanpura, led to the Hyderabad contractor returning only ₹20 lakh, citing the project's lack of approval.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: Contractor Swindled Of ₹1.15 Crore In Sham Road Project Deal |

A Hyderabad contractor defrauded an Aurangabad contractor of ₹1.15 crore on the promise of appointing him as a sub-contractor for a road project from Shrirampur to Dhobri in Assam.

The incident, occurring between April 22 and 29, 2023, in Vivekanandpuram, Peer Bazar, and Osmanpura, led to the Hyderabad contractor returning only ₹20 lakh, citing the project's lack of approval.

The accused include Shrushti Constech Pvt Ltd's managing director, Rajshekhar Reddy, and other directors.

Read Also
Finally! PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch, Lay Foundation Stone...
article-image

In his complaint to the Osmanpura police station, Vivek Vitthal Gawai (53, Peer Bazar), who operates the construction company Godavari Buildcon, detailed his interaction with Reddy in 2019.

Having taken a road contract in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Reddy proposed that Gawai become a sub-contractor for the road project between Shrirampur and Dhobri in Assam. Gawai paid him ₹1.35 crore in installments as advance for the tender. However, the contract was canceled, and Reddy returned only ₹20 lakh. Realizing he had been deceived, Gawai filed a complaint with the Osmanpura police station, prompting further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Supriya Sule Slams Pune Railway Division For Endangering Passenger Safety At Yawat Station

Video: Supriya Sule Slams Pune Railway Division For Endangering Passenger Safety At Yawat Station

Aurangabad: MHADA To Construct 1,056 Affordable Houses At Nakshatrawadi; Stone-Laying Ceremony Soon

Aurangabad: MHADA To Construct 1,056 Affordable Houses At Nakshatrawadi; Stone-Laying Ceremony Soon

Nashik: Violent Assault Leaves One Seriously Injured In Hirawadi

Nashik: Violent Assault Leaves One Seriously Injured In Hirawadi

Pune: PMC Under Fire Over Neglected Koregaon Park Crematorium - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune: PMC Under Fire Over Neglected Koregaon Park Crematorium - PHOTOS INSIDE

Aurangabad: Contractor Swindled Of ₹1.15 Crore In Sham Road Project Deal

Aurangabad: Contractor Swindled Of ₹1.15 Crore In Sham Road Project Deal