Aurangabad: Contractor Swindled Of ₹1.15 Crore In Sham Road Project Deal |

A Hyderabad contractor defrauded an Aurangabad contractor of ₹1.15 crore on the promise of appointing him as a sub-contractor for a road project from Shrirampur to Dhobri in Assam.

The incident, occurring between April 22 and 29, 2023, in Vivekanandpuram, Peer Bazar, and Osmanpura, led to the Hyderabad contractor returning only ₹20 lakh, citing the project's lack of approval.

The accused include Shrushti Constech Pvt Ltd's managing director, Rajshekhar Reddy, and other directors.

In his complaint to the Osmanpura police station, Vivek Vitthal Gawai (53, Peer Bazar), who operates the construction company Godavari Buildcon, detailed his interaction with Reddy in 2019.

Having taken a road contract in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Reddy proposed that Gawai become a sub-contractor for the road project between Shrirampur and Dhobri in Assam. Gawai paid him ₹1.35 crore in installments as advance for the tender. However, the contract was canceled, and Reddy returned only ₹20 lakh. Realizing he had been deceived, Gawai filed a complaint with the Osmanpura police station, prompting further investigation.