 Aurangabad: City Halts Road Construction Work Amid Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Over 40°C
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: City Halts Road Construction Work Amid Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Over 40°C

Aurangabad: City Halts Road Construction Work Amid Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Over 40°C

Even nocturnal work requires additional water for curing the roads the following morning. As a result, the administration has decided to suspend roadworks until the monsoon season.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: City Halts Road Construction Work Amid Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Over 40°C |

The city is grappling with a heatwave, with temperatures soaring past the 40-degree Celsius mark. Residents have endured scorching afternoons for the past few days.

Additionally, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has commenced construction of cement roads in various parts of the city. However, the intense heat has made road construction difficult during the afternoon. Consequently, the corporation has halted roadworks funded by the special ₹100 crore package for roads.

Read Also
Heavy Rains And Lightning Expected On Polling Day In Pune, Maval, Shirur Lok Sabha Constituencies
article-image

Even nocturnal work requires additional water for curing the roads the following morning. As a result, the administration has decided to suspend roadworks until the monsoon season.

The corporation had previously decided to convert all tar roads in the city into cement roads. In the first phase, roads were constructed at a cost of ₹300 crores. For the second phase, ₹317 crores were allocated for constructing 111 roads. However, progress has been sluggish. Currently, work has completely ceased due to the heat, with only 30 percent of the proposed 67 roads completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gangapur and Vaijapur Farmers Demand Fair Share of Nandur-Madhyameshwar Dam Water

Gangapur and Vaijapur Farmers Demand Fair Share of Nandur-Madhyameshwar Dam Water

Aurangabad: Chain Snatchers Arrested Within Five Hours

Aurangabad: Chain Snatchers Arrested Within Five Hours

Aurangabad: City Halts Road Construction Work Amid Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Over 40°C

Aurangabad: City Halts Road Construction Work Amid Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Over 40°C

'There Is No East Pune, South Pune,' Asserts X User; Netizens Agree

'There Is No East Pune, South Pune,' Asserts X User; Netizens Agree

Pune: Firing Incident Sparks Fear in Warje Area Post Baramati Voting

Pune: Firing Incident Sparks Fear in Warje Area Post Baramati Voting