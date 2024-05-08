Aurangabad: City Halts Road Construction Work Amid Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Over 40°C |

The city is grappling with a heatwave, with temperatures soaring past the 40-degree Celsius mark. Residents have endured scorching afternoons for the past few days.

Additionally, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has commenced construction of cement roads in various parts of the city. However, the intense heat has made road construction difficult during the afternoon. Consequently, the corporation has halted roadworks funded by the special ₹100 crore package for roads.

Even nocturnal work requires additional water for curing the roads the following morning. As a result, the administration has decided to suspend roadworks until the monsoon season.

The corporation had previously decided to convert all tar roads in the city into cement roads. In the first phase, roads were constructed at a cost of ₹300 crores. For the second phase, ₹317 crores were allocated for constructing 111 roads. However, progress has been sluggish. Currently, work has completely ceased due to the heat, with only 30 percent of the proposed 67 roads completed.