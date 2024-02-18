 Aurangabad: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Foil Two Child Marriages In One Day
Aurangabad: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Foil Two Child Marriages In One Day

The parents were duly informed about the legal ramifications and penalties outlined in the Child Marriage Prevention Act of 2006

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police successfully prevented two instances of child marriage in Sultanabad and Shahpur Ghodegaon on Sunday.

Sub-divisional Police Officer of Vaijapur, Mahek Swami, received information regarding a minor girl from Mashki village in Vaijapur being married off at her uncle’s village in Sultanababad, Gangapur tehsil. Swami, accompanied by Damini Squad API Aarti Jadhav and other officers, swiftly responded to the situation and found arrangements underway for the marriage.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police requested the parents of the girl to provide her birth records. Upon examination, it was confirmed that the girl was a mere 15 years and two months old. Sensitively addressing the issue, the police convinced the parents and relatives to immediately halt the marriage, highlighting the detrimental mental and physical effects of child marriage on both the bride and groom.

Similarly, another alert was received regarding the marriage of a 17-year-old girl from Shahpur Ghodegaon at Tandulwadi Shivar, under the jurisdiction of the Sillegaon police station. The Damini Squad, led by API Aarti Jadhav and Child Line counselor Yashwant Ingole, quickly intervened.

The officers engaged in counseling with the parents, emphasising the importance of allowing their daughter to reach the legal marriageable age of 18 before tying the knot. The parents, upon understanding the gravity of the situation, pledged not to compel their daughter into marriage, especially if she wished to pursue higher education.

Both sets of parents were duly informed about the legal ramifications and penalties outlined in the Child Marriage Prevention Act of 2006. They were reminded that ensuring their daughters' futures through education could empower them to stand independently without relying on others.

