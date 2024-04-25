Aurangabad: Burglar Makes Off With ₹7.8 Lakh From Watermelon Farmer's Home; Cops Arrest Him In 10 Days |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested a hardcore burglar who stole ₹7.8 lakh from the locked house of a farmer in Soyegaon. The arrested has been identified as Pravin Subhash Patil (30, Bilwadi, Jalgaon).

According to the details, Atmaram Maniram Gaikwad (45) is a farmer at Kankrala village in Soyegaon taluka. On April 14, he had gone for some work on his farm and his house was closed. Some unidentified person entered the locked house and took away ₹7.8 lakh kept in the cupboard, which Gaikwad received after selling water melons. As his hard-earned money was stolen, he lodged a complaint with the Soyegaon police.

Taking cognizance of the incident, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya directed the local crime branch (LCB) to conduct a parallel investigation of the case along with the Soyegaon police. LCB PSI Vijay Jadhav and his team stationed at Kankrala village in disguise and started the investigation. During the investigation, it was found that the burglary was conducted by Pravin Patil. The police team immediately arrested Patil from his village at Bilwadi in Jalgaon district and brought him to Soyegaon. Initially, he refused the theft but later confessed when the police took a strict stand.

