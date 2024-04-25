 Aurangabad: Burglar Makes Off With ₹7.8 Lakh From Watermelon Farmer's Home; Cops Arrest Him In 10 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: Burglar Makes Off With ₹7.8 Lakh From Watermelon Farmer's Home; Cops Arrest Him In 10 Days

Aurangabad: Burglar Makes Off With ₹7.8 Lakh From Watermelon Farmer's Home; Cops Arrest Him In 10 Days

As his hard-earned money was stolen, he lodged a complaint with the Soyegaon police.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: Burglar Makes Off With ₹7.8 Lakh From Watermelon Farmer's Home; Cops Arrest Him In 10 Days |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested a hardcore burglar who stole ₹7.8 lakh from the locked house of a farmer in Soyegaon. The arrested has been identified as Pravin Subhash Patil (30, Bilwadi, Jalgaon).

According to the details, Atmaram Maniram Gaikwad (45) is a farmer at Kankrala village in Soyegaon taluka. On April 14, he had gone for some work on his farm and his house was closed. Some unidentified person entered the locked house and took away ₹7.8 lakh kept in the cupboard, which Gaikwad received after selling water melons. As his hard-earned money was stolen, he lodged a complaint with the Soyegaon police.

Read Also
From Mangoes to Tomatoes: Exploring Pune's Marketyard With Vibrant PHOTOS Of Fruit And Vegetable...
article-image

Taking cognizance of the incident, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya directed the local crime branch (LCB) to conduct a parallel investigation of the case along with the Soyegaon police. LCB PSI Vijay Jadhav and his team stationed at Kankrala village in disguise and started the investigation. During the investigation, it was found that the burglary was conducted by Pravin Patil. The police team immediately arrested Patil from his village at Bilwadi in Jalgaon district and brought him to Soyegaon. Initially, he refused the theft but later confessed when the police took a strict stand.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar by PI Satish  Wagh, API Pankaj Barwal, PSI Vijay Jadhav, PSI Dagdu Jadhav, Vittthal Doke, Gopal Patil, Shaikh Kasam, Rahul Gaikwad, Yogesh Tarmale and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Summer Camp In Pune's Khadki Focusses On Children's Personality Development

Summer Camp In Pune's Khadki Focusses On Children's Personality Development

Latur: Will Congress' Shivaji Kalge Defeat Sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare Amid Maratha-OBC Quota...

Latur: Will Congress' Shivaji Kalge Defeat Sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare Amid Maratha-OBC Quota...

Nashik: Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning To Get Priority After Lok Sabha Elections

Nashik: Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning To Get Priority After Lok Sabha Elections

VIDEOS: Mahayuti Puts On A Show Of Strength At Rally For BJP's Pune Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar...

VIDEOS: Mahayuti Puts On A Show Of Strength At Rally For BJP's Pune Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar...

Business Leadership League Hosts Successful Topline Growth Meet April 2024 Edition

Business Leadership League Hosts Successful Topline Growth Meet April 2024 Edition