Aurangabad: Brothel Disguised As Hotel Busted, Kolkata Woman Rescued

The Anti-Human Trafficking Squad (AHTS) conducted a raid on Hotel Good Luck in the Waluj Industrial Area on Friday night, rescuing a victim from Kolkata who had been dragged into the flesh trade. The police arrested the hotel owner for his involvement in the trafficking of the 24-year-old victim.

AHTS received information about flesh trade operations at the hotel near the Goodyear Factory in the Waluj Industrial Area. Led by PI Vitthal Sase, along with API Sushma Pawar, Babasaheb Kakade, and others, the squad executed the action. A dummy customer was sent to the hotel, who requested a girl from the hotel owner, Kunal Dnyaneshwar Patil, a resident of Pal Phata, Mul Deodi, Phulambri. Patil showed him a girl and instructed him to take her to a room in the hotel after receiving ₹1,400.

Upon confirming the illegal activity, the dummy customer signalled the police squad, who were hiding nearby. The squad conducted a raid, rescuing the girl and arresting Patil. During the investigation, the victim revealed that she was brought from Kolkata under false pretenses of a job, but was forced into the flesh trade. Upon searching Patil’s phone, the police found numbers and photos of several women. Patil admitted to using these photos to entice customers via WhatsApp and then finalise deals.