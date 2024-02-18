 Aurangabad: Banned Gutkha Worth ₹1.43 Lakh Seized In Harsul
Aurangabad: Banned Gutkha Worth ₹1.43 Lakh Seized In Harsul

The police action was executed by API Sudhir Wagh, Prakash Dongre, Vitthal Sure, Hyder Shaikh, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Santosh Chaure, and others

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime Branch seized banned gutkha worth ₹1.43 lakh intended for sale in the city, officials said on Sunday.

The Crime Branch team received information that the banned gutkha was being brought for sale in the Harsul area on Saturday.

Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and stopped a car near Harsiddhi Mata Mandir in the Harsul area.

The police arrested the car driver, Shaikh Naim Abdul Azim (37), a resident of Police Colony near New Fatema Masjid, Harsul.

Upon seizing the car, the police found scented tobacco products and gutkha in gunny bags.

The police have seized packets of pan masala worth ₹95,000 and tobacco worth ₹47,775, along with the car, amounting to ₹4.93 lakh.

The police action was executed by API Sudhir Wagh, Prakash Dongre, Vitthal Sure, Hyder Shaikh, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Santosh Chaure, and others.

