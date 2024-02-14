 Aurangabad: ASI To Undertake Plastering Work At Bibi Ka Maqbara
Aurangabad: ASI To Undertake Plastering Work At Bibi Ka Maqbara

The work will commence after April and may take six to 12 months to complete

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Bibi Ka Maqbara | Gaurav Kadam

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will undertake plastering work on the minarets of Bibi Ka Maqbara in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to give the monument a fresh look, an official said on Tuesday.

The work will commence after April and may take six to 12 months to complete, the ASI official said.

The 17th-century monument, which resembles Agra's Taj Mahal, was built for Dilras Banu Begum, the first wife of Emperor Aurangzeb, near Kham river.

Each of the four minarets is nearly 31 metres tall, and these have blackened over the years, and the plaster has come loose in some places, the official said.

"The minarets will be cleaned and checked for seepages. Plastering work will be undertaken wherever necessary," he said.

The cost estimates are being prepared and will be sent for final sanction, he added.

