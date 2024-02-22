Aurangabad: Amid Residents' Protest, CSMC Demolishes 125 Houses To Make Way For 80-Ft Road; Watch Video

Aurangabad: Amid Residents' Protest, CSMC Demolishes 125 Houses To Make Way For 80-Ft Road |

A violent clash erupted between police and residents of Vishrantinagar near Mukundwadi Railway Station during an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday. However, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) anti-encroachment squad demolished 125 houses to clear land for an 80-foot wide road.

WATCH | Clash Erupts Between Police and Citizens in #ChhatrapatiSambhajinagar Amid Encroachment Dispute#Aurangabad #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/wHgj9VCvgI — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 21, 2024

The CSMC issued eviction notices on Tuesday, scheduling the drive for the next day. The planning was made to initiate the drive in the wee hours on Wednesday. Considering the possible protest from the residents, the police team, including DCP Naveet Kanwat, 2 ACPs, 6 PIs, 150 policemen, and an anti-riot squad, reached Vishrantinagar at 6am. However, the CSMC started the demolition three hours late, and a huge crowd had gathered until then. Later, tensions escalated into a violent clash between police and residents.

The residents vehemently opposed the anti-encroachment squad, prompting police intervention with a mild lathi charge and tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd. Claiming residency for the past 25 years, residents argued they purchased plots legally, investing their life savings to build their homes. They questioned why the corporation had not acted in the past many years if these houses were illegal. They also highlighted the collection of property taxes and provision of electricity connections by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), raising doubts about the sudden enforcement action.