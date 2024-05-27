Aurangabad: Agri Department Launches Crop Awareness Campaign |

Against the backdrop of the advent of Kharif season, the agriculture department has launched a drive to make the farmers aware of various issues related to the Kharif season.

As a part of which, the officers of the department guided the farmers in Khojewadi in Waluj area on Sunday. Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Manager Dilip Mote shed light on various issues right from the purchasing of the seeds, sowing, fertilizers, crop diseases, harvesting and others. He told the farmers about the measures to restrict the ‘Humni’ insects to attack the crops during the Kharif season. He also advised the farmers to install light traps in the farms.

Agriculture assistant Varsha Hiwale informed the farmers about the selection of the seeds for sowing and the production capacity of the BBF technology seeds procession.

The project has been implemented under the guidance of joint director Dr Tukaram Mote, district superintendent Prakash Deshmukh, project director BS Tor, project deputy director Anil Kulkarni, sub-divisional officer Adhav, Bapurao Jaybhaye, Dnyaneshwar Durgude and others. The farmers of the Khojewadi were present in large numbers.