Aurangabad: 18K Grandparents Clear Exams with Grandchildren

With the aim to make the people above the age of 15 years literate, the union government has launched the Navbharat Saksharta Abhiyan. Under the scheme, 18,429 adults appeared for the examination in the Nanded district during the academic year 2023-24, of which, 18,177 candidates passed the examination, informed the Zila Parishad education department sources. Those who have failed or could not appear for the examination will be made literate next year, the officers said.

The education department with the help of the volunteers implemented the Navbharat Saksharta Abhiyan in the district and around 18,428 adults were registered. An examination will be organised for them on March17. However, 252 of them failed and will be allowed to appear for the examination in September.

Under the Navbharat scheme, the illiterate people of 15 years and above are provided basic education and make them literate. The scheme was started on April 1, 2022 and will continue till March 31, 2027. It is being implemented in the rural and urban areas in each district.