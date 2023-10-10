Attention! Two-Hour Block On Part Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Start Soon | File

The Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is set to be blocked for two hours, from 12 pm to 2 pm, for the erection of overhead gantries today.

This essential work is part of the Highway Management System and will take place at the Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel, as announced by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official on Monday.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the nation's first access-controlled highway, is undergoing this temporary closure for the installation of these gantries.

