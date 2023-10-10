 Attention! Two-Hour Block On Part Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Start Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAttention! Two-Hour Block On Part Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Start Soon

Attention! Two-Hour Block On Part Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Start Soon

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the nation's first access-controlled highway, is undergoing this temporary closure for the installation of these gantries.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Attention! Two-Hour Block On Part Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Start Soon | File

The Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is set to be blocked for two hours, from 12 pm to 2 pm, for the erection of overhead gantries today.

This essential work is part of the Highway Management System and will take place at the Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel, as announced by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official on Monday.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the nation's first access-controlled highway, is undergoing this temporary closure for the installation of these gantries.

Read Also
Mumbai News: NIA Court Sentences 2 Accused To 5 Years In Jail For Harbouring Terrorists In Pune ABT...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 22 Hospitalised Following Chlorine Gas Leak At Swimming Pool In Kasarwadi

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 22 Hospitalised Following Chlorine Gas Leak At Swimming Pool In Kasarwadi

Pune: In Third Major Operation, Seven Bangladeshi Women Held For Illegal Stay In Country From...

Pune: In Third Major Operation, Seven Bangladeshi Women Held For Illegal Stay In Country From...

Pune: Leopard Mauls 4-Year-Old To Death in Junnar, Third Fatal Encounter This Year

Pune: Leopard Mauls 4-Year-Old To Death in Junnar, Third Fatal Encounter This Year

Pune: Sharad Pawar To Address Rally At Balagandharv Rang Mandir On Dussehra

Pune: Sharad Pawar To Address Rally At Balagandharv Rang Mandir On Dussehra

Fire At Pune's Ambegaon Budruk Area, No Casualties Reported

Fire At Pune's Ambegaon Budruk Area, No Casualties Reported