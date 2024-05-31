Attention Punekars! Traffic Diversion On Ganeshkhind Road Starting June 1 - Here's What You Need To Know | Ankit Shukla

In order to prevent traffic congestion due to the ongoing construction of a double-decker flyover and metro work on Ganeshkhind Road, the Pune City Police have implemented a temporary traffic diversion plan. This plan will be operational from June 1 onwards.



According to the plan, heavy vehicles coming from Ravet and Sangvi and heading towards Shivajinagar should use a detour via Bremen Chowk, proceed towards Aundh Road until Khadki Railway Station, cross the railway bridge, and continue to the old Mumbai-Pune Highway to reach Shivajinagar.



Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers coming from Ravet and Sangvi and heading towards Shivajinagar can use Aundh Road-Ganeshkhind Road via University Junction. Additionally, Pune University's internal roads can be used as alternative routes for light vehicles.





Traffic coming from Pune University, Baner, Pashan, and SB Road and going towards Shivajinagar should use a detour from ABIL House via Range Hills Road, head towards Dhanori-Alandi Road by crossing the railway underpass, and then continue to the old Mumbai-Pune Highway to reach Shivajinagar. Meanwhile, traffic coming from Range Hills can use the newly developed road from the metro car shed adjacent to Sahakar Sankul to reach the Simla office.



Furthermore, traffic coming from Pune University will be diverted to KB Joshi Path to VK Bhosale Patil Chowk and then towards Simla office, JM Road, and COEP. Additionally, traffic coming from AISSMS and heading towards Sahakar Sankul will be diverted to Agriculture College Chowk, KB Joshi Path, and further to Sahakar Sankul.



Traffic from the Simla office towards JM Road via RHS service road will be diverted via LHS service road until Sancheti Hospital, and then towards JM Road.





Additionally, there will be no parking and no halting from Bremen Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk to Sai Chowk, and from Range Hills Corner to Symphony Chowk to the Railway underpass and roads inside the Agriculture College.