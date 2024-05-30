Pune University Chowk Traffic Remains A Nightmare: 'Same Story Every Day' (PHOTOS)

Pune University Chowk Traffic Remains A Nightmare: 'Same Story Every Day' | Ankit Shukla

Commuters at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk continue to face severe traffic congestion, despite the implementation of a revised traffic management plan aimed at alleviating the infamous gridlock. The new measures, which include a diversion, altered U-turn regulations, and rerouted traffic flows, have so far failed to provide the desired relief.

Amid this, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials have assured that the double-decker flyover and metro work will be completed by December 2024.

Earlier in February, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar visited the spot and instructed the diversion of routes for a smoother flow of traffic. Despite this, the situation remains the same and commuters are forced to spend their valuable time in traffic jams on the stretch due to the construction work.

Balaji Potdar, a commuter, expressed, "Every day, it's the same story. The new routes were supposed to help, but the jam is as bad as ever. Sometimes it feels like it has even gotten worse. We don't know why there is a delay in metro construction."

Mrunal Balsane, another commuter and resident of Aundh, said, "It took more than 40 minutes to cross the stretch from Chaturshringi Police Station to Shivajinagar. We are regular commuters on this road, and the situation is the same."

Meenakshi Suryavanshi, a student, said, "I usually travel by bus. I need to leave an hour early from my house in Rasta Peth to cross the university chowk. Authorities need to complete the metro work as soon as possible. As we have seen, it is impossible for emergency vehicles to pass smoothly due to bottleneck congestion."

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rinaj Mustak Pathan, Chief Engineer of PMRDA, said, "The construction of the metro and double-decker flyover is underway, and we are trying our best and hoping it will be done by December 2024. The official date to finish the work is March 25, 2025. We are trying to finish the work as soon as possible. We understand the inconvenience to the people."