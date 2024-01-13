Attention Punekars! Traffic Changes to Be Implemented On Pune University Road - Here's All You Need to Know | X/@SidShirole

A new traffic flow pattern will be implemented on a trial basis on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Road starting Monday (January 15), announced Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening. This move is part of the administration's ongoing efforts to address traffic congestion, especially during peak hours at the SPPU Chowk.

"The traffic changes include opening the road from SPPU Chowk to Baner Road (previously closed) and dedicating a lane for smooth traffic flow from SPPU Road to Pashan. A new traffic signal at the Nexa Showroom Chowk after Abhimanshree Society will regulate traffic from Pashan to SPPU Road and from SPPU Chowk to Baner Road," said Shirole.

The new traffic flow pattern at University Road will be implemented on trial basis from Monday (15/01) as part of our ongoing efforts to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours at University Junction.

Following our meetings with stakeholders,… pic.twitter.com/cLKnTbBn23 — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) January 12, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated that these changes were made after discussions with various stakeholders and Pune city traffic police officials. Shirole mentioned that he, along with police officials, will be present at SPPU Chowk on Monday at 11am to review the flow and assess the public response to the altered traffic pattern.

In another post, he shared a picture of the traffic gridlock at SPPU Road, expressing empathy for the commuters. He added, "Fortunately or unfortunately, we are a city undergoing extensive construction, a major infrastructure upheaval. The results of these efforts will bear fruit in less than 12 months. However, until that day arrives, it is my commitment to collaborate with authorities to minimize inconvenience and ensure efficient traffic flow."