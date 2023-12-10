Attention Punekars! Laxmi Road To Go Vehicle-Free Today |

In a continuing tradition, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to convert the bustling Laxmi Road into a vehicle-free zone for the third consecutive Pedestrians Day celebration on December 11.

A grand walking plaza from Nagarkar Talim Chowk to Umbrya Ganpati Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk will be held today.

In anticipation of the event, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) adjusted bus routes, and Pune Metro will provide cycles from its Deccan and PMC stations.

PMC, collaborating with the city police, traders association, and hawkers associations, aims to restrict vehicle access on Laxmi Road from 10 am to 8 pm for Pedestrian Day.

A rangoli competition, street design and road safety exhibition, games, dance, singing, and street play programs are planned, along with additional buses by PMPML for convenience. PMC has also organized activities with the Rashtriya Kala Akadami and Parisar and Save Pune Traffic Movement. For further ease, Pune Metro will offer cycles from its stations.