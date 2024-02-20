Attention Punekars! Heavy Vehicles Banned On THESE Roads In City |

Heavy vehicles have long been a source of frustration for residents of Pune, contributing to chronic traffic congestion within the city. The Pune Traffic Police regularly imposes bans on heavy vehicle entry as part of ongoing efforts to mitigate these issues. In a recent notification, the Pune Traffic Police have declared a prohibition on the movement of heavy vehicles on various sections of Pune-Nagar Road from February 20th to March 5th, 2024.

According to additional details provided by the Pune Traffic Police, the city has witnessed a substantial surge in the number of vehicles, coupled with significant infrastructural projects such as the metro, flyovers, and various developmental initiatives. The influx of heavy vehicles occupying road space has resulted in severe traffic disruptions, posing risks and inconveniences for citizens.

To address these challenges and ensure public safety, experimental orders have been issued concerning the movement of heavy vehicles. The prohibition applies to all categories of heavy, cumbersome, and slow-speed vehicles, including dumpers, RMC mixers, JCBs, road rollers, and similar vehicles. This restriction encompasses specified areas and main roads, along with their connecting internal roads in Pune, excluding essential service vehicles such as fire brigade, police vehicles, ambulances, PMPML and private buses.

Check road-wise details here:

Pune-Nagar Road: Heavy vehicle movement is prohibited from Wagheshwar Chowk, Wagholi, to Kharadi Bypass between 7 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Kesnand Road: Restrictions apply from Wagholi to Shivaji Chowk, Kesnand Gaon, during 7 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Lohegaon-Wagholi Road: Prohibitions are in place from Lohegaon Chowk, Wagholi, to Lohegaon, to Vishrantwadi via Dhanori, between 7 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Pune-Nagar Road: Heavy vehicles are not allowed from Wagheshwar Chowk, Wagholi, to Lonikand, during 7 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Lohegaon Road: Restrictions are enforced from Lohegaon to Petrolsatha Chowk to Vishrantwadi from 8 am to 11 pm.

Citizens with suggestions or objections regarding these measures can submit them to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Traffic Police, Yerawada Post Office, Bangla no. 6, Jail Road, Pune 41006, between February 20 and March 5. The final orders will be issued after careful consideration of the input received from the public.