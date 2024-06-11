Attention Punekars! Corrupt Traffic Police Will be Charged With Extortion for Taking Bribes | Video Screengrab

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has issued a warning to traffic police officers who stop drivers for violating traffic rules and collect bribes from them. Kumar stated that an extortion case will be filed directly against any traffic police officer found accepting bribes.

In order to curb crime in Pune city, not only criminals but also the police will be held accountable. If traffic police officers take money from citizens without reason, they will now be booked for extortion. Some cops have also been appointed for this purpose. The commissioner has taken this step to keep the police in check.

Traffic congestion rises in Pune

Traffic congestion has become a serious problem in Pune city. During traffic jams, police personnel are often seen either towing away vehicles or collecting fines from motorists by stopping them. Frequently, the police are observed stopping vehicles at intersections instead of designated spots. They gather in groups at intersections, stopping motorists and intimidating them with the law. They demand bribes from panicked motorists and let them go after extorting large sums of money.

Videos of traffic police stopping drivers and accepting bribes have previously gone viral on social media.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has appointed some employees to monitor the police. These personnel will move around different parts of the city dressed as ordinary drivers. They will inspect whether traffic police officers are accepting bribes while taking action against citizens or demanding money. Upon detecting such malpractice, immediate action will be taken against the responsible police officer, and a case of extortion will be registered, said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.