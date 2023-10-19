Attention Punekars! App-based Rides, Food Delivery Agents To Go On Strike On October 25 |

Food delivery agents, cab drivers, and auto-rickshaw drivers operating under app-based aggregators in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have announced a strike scheduled for October 25. The strike is intended to protest the state government's perceived inaction regarding organised labour laws for these workers.

The protestors are demanding the implementation of the Gig Workers Registration and Welfare Act in Maharashtra, which has already been passed in Rajasthan. They argue that this Act is crucial in safeguarding the rights of workers and protecting them from various forms of employer harassment. Furthermore, they are urging the state government to enact the Cab Aggregator Act in alignment with the central government's Cab Aggregator guidelines.

Keshav Kshirsagar, the president of the Baghtoy Rickshawala organisation, said, "All these workers are in the unorganised sector and come under the category of gig workers. The Centre had earlier said every state needed to introduce proper labour laws and regulations for such workers. Rajasthan has already done it. However, despite several requests and reminders, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of such workers, is yet to formulate any regulations." He added, “We demand that these laws be framed in the upcoming winter session. We will initiate further courses of action if the state government fails to act."

Reportedly, there are approximately 18 lakh gig workers in Maharashtra, with 1.45 lakh in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of the 1.45 lakh, around 80,000 are cab drivers, 40,000 are auto-rickshaw drivers, and 25,000 are engaged in food delivery applications.

Meanwhile, this one-day strike may pose challenges for many, including daily commuters and individuals who rely on online platforms for food delivery services.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)