Attention! Pune Metro To Operate From 6AM To 6PM Only On November 12

Pune Metro services will operate only from 6am to 6pm on Sunday, November 12, on both the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic lines.
An official from Pune Metro stated, "This temporary adjustment in schedule is in consideration of Lakshmi Pujan."
The official further added, "Starting Monday, November 13, regular services will resume with the usual operating hours, ensuring a smooth commute for passengers from 6am to 10pm."
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)