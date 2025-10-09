ATS Raids Moshi Society In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Detains Youth & Seizes Laptop, Documents

Photo of the housing society where the ATS conducted a raid | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Maharashtra State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a raid and operation on Thursday morning in an elite society in the Borhade Wasti area of Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The squad has detained a suspect youth and seized a laptop and documents from him. The operation has caused quite a stir in the area. On top of that, local police seem uninformed about the action in their jurisdiction.

A 29-year-old from Moshi, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been detained. He is currently facing inquiry, and ATS hasn't announced any arrests officially. A laptop, documents, and other materials have been seized from him.

According to sources, the Maharashtra State Anti-Terrorism Squad suddenly raided Borhade Wasti in the morning. This was part of a broader action being conducted in the entire Pune District, with areas like Kondhwa, Khadki, Wanowrie and others included. During the operation, the suspect was taken into custody and is being skilfully interrogated. Preliminary information tells that a laptop, documents, and some electronic material were seized from his flat. The investigation revealed that the suspect had rented the flat, and even the credibility of his rent lease agreement is being verified.

The local police were not officially informed beforehand about this operation. When contacted for information, the local police stated, "The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad carried out this operation independently, and we do not have any official information regarding it," said a senior official of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, following the recent ATS action in Pune, the raid in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area has sparked various discussions among citizens. The official information about the suspect youth and the exact reason for the action against him has not yet been clarified. ATS has informed us that this action is related to a case registered in 2023 where two people were detained. In that two were absconding. A total of 19 establishments, including the suspect's residences and offices, are being searched, and people are being questioned.

Local police had arrested two people for vehicle theft in 2023. But after investigation it was determined that the accused had links with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a jihadist terrorist organisation.