ATS Interrogates Visitors of Mumbai Blast Accused Abu Salem in Nashik Jail

Mumbai blast accused and notorious gangster Abu Salem is currently serving a sentence in Nashik Road Central Jail. On Thursday morning, his friend Heena came to visit him. However, upon learning that another person accompanied her, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived at the jail and detained both for questioning. The two visitors have been under interrogation since Thursday and continued to be questioned until Friday morning.

The ATS detained both Heena and the unidentified individual who came to meet Salem, subsequently taking them to Nashik Road Police Station under heavy security. The interrogation was supported by teams from the State Intelligence Department, the ATS, and the City Crime Branch.

According to police sources, the second person denied coming to meet Salem, stating instead that he came to see another inmate. Heena was questioned regarding her relationship with Salem, the purpose of her visit, her background, and general routine inquiries. The ATS conducted a 20-hour interrogation with both detainees, focusing on Heena’s purpose in visiting Salem and investigating the accompanying suspect.

A few days ago, Abu Salem was transferred to Delhi under tight security for a court hearing regarding an extortion case dating back to 2002. During this transfer, security was significantly heightened around Nashik Road Jail, with the additional deployment of Black Cat commandos, causing the jail road area and Nashik railway station to resemble a fortified camp.