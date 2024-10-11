 ATS Interrogates Visitors of Mumbai Blast Accused Abu Salem in Nashik Jail
The two visitors have been under interrogation since Thursday and continued to be questioned until Friday morning.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai blast accused and notorious gangster Abu Salem is currently serving a sentence in Nashik Road Central Jail. On Thursday morning, his friend Heena came to visit him. However, upon learning that another person accompanied her, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived at the jail and detained both for questioning. The two visitors have been under interrogation since Thursday and continued to be questioned until Friday morning.

The ATS detained both Heena and the unidentified individual who came to meet Salem, subsequently taking them to Nashik Road Police Station under heavy security. The interrogation was supported by teams from the State Intelligence Department, the ATS, and the City Crime Branch.

