Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem Withdraws Plea Against Transfer From Taloja To Nashik Prison

Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem has withdrawn his petition from the Bombay High Court, where he had challenged his proposed transfer from Taloja Central Prison to Nashik Central Prison. Salem withdrew his plea after he was moved to Nashik jail on July 4, before the court could hear and decide on his petition. Hence, his plea became infructuous.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre And Manjusha Deshpande permitted Salem to withdraw the plea and accordingly disposed of the case on August 1. Salem is serving life sentence when he approached the Hc seeking cancellation of his transfer from Taloja jail citing threats to his life. He approached the HC after his plea was rejected by the sessions court.

Further, Salem has claimed that he has two cases pending against him in Delhi where trials are going on for which he has to travel regularly. His plea contended that if he was shifted to another prison, then his travels to Delhi might suffer, which in turn could delay the trials.

The prison authorities have claimed before the Special Court that the high security prison inside Taloja where Salem is lodged is in shambles and is in urgent need of repair. And so it is only for this reason that Salem was being shifted.

The gangster has, however, contended that he could instead be shifted to any other barrack or safe place inside the Taloja Central prison, as it is "very spacious" and arrangements for the same can be made.