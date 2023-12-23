At Pune Book Festival, Devendra Fadnavis Emphasises Books' Role in Shaping Our Thinking & Personality - VIDEOS & PHOTOS | x/@Dev_Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at the Pune Book Festival on Friday, highlighted the profound impact of books on shaping our thinking and personality. He remarked, "Books are more than just pages; they sculpt our understanding and personality. Ideological maturity stems from books. Literature's wealth is as essential to our nation as monetary wealth."

Fadnavis commended Pune as an unparalleled host for such a festival, praising the city's unmatched thirst for knowledge through books. He lauded the remarkable response from Pune's residents, emphasising their enthusiastic engagement with the festival.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed the sentiment, marveling at the extensive display of books at the festival. He praised the event's popularity, noting the diverse audience comprising citizens, students, and the enthusiastic book-buying crowd. "I also bought three books from the exhibiton," he added.

The National Book Trust, in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has organised the festival on the premises of Fergusson College from December 16 to 24.

As a prelude to the book festival, a unique storytelling event was organised at Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College, where 3,066 parents read stories to their children, achieving the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest reading activity.

Another engaging event, 'Silence, Pune is reading,' witnessed participation from teachers, students, government employees, and various organizations, fostering a city-wide celebration of reading and literature.