Another Blow For Ajit Pawar: NCP's Nana Kate To Contest From Chinchwad Assembly Seat | Facebook

In yet another blow for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nana Kate has declared his intention to contest from the Chinchwad Assembly seat. Ashwini Jagtap of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent MLA. The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in October.

"I know the Chinchwad seat is with BJP, but the NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has already demanded that the seat be contested by NCP. I have met our leader Ajit Pawar and told him about my desire to contest from Chinchwad. He has asked me to continue my work," Kate told IE. "If NCP does not get the seat during seat-sharing discussions, then I have decided to contest on my own," he added. When asked whether he would join Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP to secure a ticket, Kate said he will decide at the appropriate time.

From 2009, Laxman Jagtap won the Chinchwad seat. However, with his passing in 2023, a bypoll was held and his wife Ashwini Jagtap was nominated by the BJP. Kate fought against her in the bypoll but faced a defeat.

Meanwhile, the Jagtap family is now a house divided with Ashwini Jagtap's brother-in-law and BJP's Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Shankar Jagtap also eyeing the Chinchwad Assembly seat.

Earlier, Ajit Gavhane, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief of the NCP, expressed his desire to contest from the neighbouring Bhosari Assembly seat. Speaking exclusively with The Free Press Journal, Gavhane said he would join Sharad Pawar's party if he does not get a ticket from Ajit Pawar. However, he denied meeting the senior Pawar and expressing his intention to contest. "I did not meet Sharad Pawar. I would not like to comment on anything at the moment. However, I am very clear on contesting the election," he said. When asked if he would contest as an Independent or join Sharad Pawar's party if the ticket is denied from Ajit Pawar's side, Gavhane stated, "There is no question about contesting as an Independent. If I don't get a ticket, I will align with Sharad Pawar's party."