Amid RR's Pune Pitch, Rajasthan Cricket Body Urges BCCI To Keep IPL 2026 Home Matches In Jaipur | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Amid the uncertainty over the Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) proposed for exploring the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s Stadium in Pune’s Gahunje for RR’s matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking confirmation that Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will remain the home venue.

The Rajasthan government appointed an ad hoc committee, headed by DD Kumawat, which expressed its intent to resolve the matter in consultation with all concerned parties. The RCA stated that it remains open to dialogue and is committed to addressing any issues transparently and cooperatively, in a communication sent to the BCCI and IPL authorities.

Moreover, RCA assured BCCI and RR that safety and other security concerns required at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium would be met ahead of IPL 2026, adding that it would strictly follow BCCI protocols, relevant government regulations and established international standards, ensuring player and spectator safety.

Responding to the development that the Rajasthan Royals had pitched to the Maharashtra Cricket Association about hosting home matches in Pune, the RCA noted that it was not made aware of, nor involved in, any independent assessment of the Jaipur venue. And the RCA underlined that evaluations of government-owned stadiums must be carried out through recognised regulatory processes and in coordination with statutory authorities.

It went on to defend the condition of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, stating that the ground remains robust and secure. It indicated the stadium’s long history of staging IPL matches, along with a wide range of domestic and international tournaments, safely.

RCA also cited the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy matches being played across Rajasthan, including games hosted in Jaipur, and large crowds have attended these fixtures without incident, demonstrating the venue’s readiness to host IPL events.

Citing this, the RCA urged the BCCI to allocate the Royals’ IPL 2026 home matches to the SMS Stadium, while assuring complete cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament.