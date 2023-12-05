 Alandi Residents Call Off Planned Strike Over Trustee Election
Newly elected trustee Rajendra Umap, in conversation with the media, stated that creating trouble for Warkaris is unsuitable, emphasizing the need for dialogue to find a solution.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
The residents of Alandi have called off their planned strike, initially organized in protest of the trustee election at Alandi Devasthan, following the morning announcement of a bandh. This decision indicates a potential shift toward dialogue for conflict resolution.

Newly elected trustee Rajendra Umap, in conversation with the media, stated that creating trouble for Warkaris is unsuitable, emphasizing the need for dialogue to find a solution. Umap highlighted their openness as trustees to listen to individual concerns and address them through a discussion process. He expressed a willingness to engage in positive discussions and resolve the raised issues.

Emphasizing the importance of adhering to the trustee selection process supervised by the Pune District Sessions Judge, Umap acknowledged the villagers' demands and urged for positive discussions, discouraging extreme measures like a bandh.

