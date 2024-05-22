Ahmednagar: NCP (SP) Candidate Nilesh Lanke Claims Man Breached Three-Tier Security, Tried To Reach EVM Godown (CCTV VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

NCP (SP) candidate from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat, Nilesh Lanke, on Wednesday claimed a person breached the three-tier security and tried to reach a godown where the EVMs were kept after polling in the constituency.

Watch Video:

Lanke posted on X (formerly Twitter) a CCTV video while claiming the person tried to tamper with the close-circuit camera and reach the godown.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader raised questions over the security deployed there.

"A person easily breached the three-tier security around one of the godowns where EVMs are stored. He tried to tamper the CCTV cameras, but my colleagues intervened in time," he claimed in the post.

"If my colleagues can catch the person, I wonder how the three-tier security system could not stop the unidentified person. Does it mean the system itself is biased and trying to steal democracy? It looks like the administration is being a mere spectator," he alleged.

Lanke was pitted against BJP's Sujay Vikhe Patil in the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat.

Last week, the NCP alleged wrongdoing after CCTV cameras got turned off for 45 minutes at a godown where the EVMs from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency were stored in Pune district.

The election authorities, however, then clarified that a cable of the cameras had to be removed for a short period during some electrical work on the premises in the morning.

In Baramati, sitting MP Supriya Sule locked horns with her sister-in-law and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra.