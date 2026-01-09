Ahead Of Pune Polls: Sahakar Nagar, Bibwewadi, Swargate Residents Demand Action On Drainage, Healthcare, Safety Concerns |

Lack of basic civic amenities, poor healthcare access, illegal encroachments and growing safety concerns continue to trouble residents across several Pune localities. Citizens from Sahakar Nagar, Bibwewadi, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Swargate have voiced frustration over inaction by authorities, stating that unresolved issues such as drainage failures, water scarcity, traffic chaos and rising narcotics abuse are severely affecting daily life.

Paresh Singhvi resident near Taljai (Sahakar Nagar ), speaking to Free Press Journal, said, "There is no proper hospital in the area. In an emergency situation, people have to rely on private hospitals, which are very costly. Residents found difficulties in instant medical help. Another issue is the market of narcotics and the dictatorship of local goons. Minors inhale narcotics and commit crimes in the area."

Sanju Satpute resident near Mahesh Chowk in Bibwewadi, speaking to FPJ, highlighted that earlier we had a lot of homes from the corporators, but in the last 5 to 6 years, views have changed because of zero basic development in the area. The issues in the area are the same: drainage line, water scarcity, traffic or garbage. We hope that the promise done corporator should be completed.

Hasan Muzzawar resident of Trimurti Chowk in Bharati Vidyapeeth, expressed that the main issue in the area is the encroachment of the footpath by the illegal vendors. Most of the vendors are linked to the politician. Because of this, PMC does not take action against them led to traffic Chaos in the area. We struggle daily in the traffic to reach our home.

Sandeep Shelar resident of Bharti Vidyapeeth, highlighted, drainage issue is the biggest problem in the area, as the pipes are often found broken, leading to hygienic problems in the area. Especially for children and senior citizens.

Atul Jain, who runs a business inthe Swargate area, highlighted the ongoing issue in Ekbote Colony, Ghorpade Peth, where a large number of scrap vehicles and unauthorised/illegal stalls are operating openly.

“These activities are causing serious problems, such as traffic congestion and obstruction of public roads, health and hygiene concerns, and safety risks to residents, especially children and senior citizens. Despite repeated observations and verbal complaints by residents, no effective action took place. The responsible person should take responsibility,” added Jain.