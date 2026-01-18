After Winning 72 Seats In Nashik, BJP Eyes Mayor Post; Reservation Lottery To Decide Political Equations | Anand Chaini

Nashik – The BJP has secured a clear majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, winning 72 seats. Now, the newly elected corporators and party workers are eagerly awaiting the lottery for the reservation of the Mayor's post. This lottery will determine the future political equations.

In the previous five-year term, the Mayor's post was reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) for the first two and a half years, and for the General category for the next two and a half years. If the reservation is decided by rotation this time, there is a high probability that the Mayor's post will be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). However, if the reservation is decided by lottery, any category could get the opportunity. Therefore, aspiring candidates within the BJP are closely watching this lottery.

Generally, the reservation for the Mayor's post is announced before the elections. However, this time, the lottery is likely to be held on Wednesday (January 21) after the elections. Preparations for the reservation lottery for the Mayor's posts in 29 municipal corporations across the state are underway at the state government level.

Names in contention for the Mayor's post

From the BJP, the names of Himgouri Adke, Deepali Ganesh Gite, Dinkar Patil, Sudhakar Badgujar, Suresh Patil, and Yogita Hiray are being discussed for the Mayor's post. Depending on the reservation decision, other corporators such as Rajendra Gangurde, Shyam Badode, Prashant Dive, Bhagwan Donde (Ward 12), as well as Rupali Nannavare, Indumati Khetade (wife of former corporator Suresh Khetade), and Rupali Nikule may also stake their claim.

Registration of newly elected corporators in the Government Gazette

After the final election results were declared, the District Election Officer and the State Election Commission have prepared an official list of 122 corporators. This list includes the candidate's name, ward number, reservation category, and party/independent status. This certified list will be sent to the Urban Development Department through the Municipal Corporation in a day or two.

This list and the necessary documents will be submitted to the government with the signature of Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri. After the scrutiny by the Urban Development Department is complete, the names of all the newly elected corporators will be published in the Government Gazette.

Following the BJP's clear majority, everyone's attention is now focused on the mayoral election. After the reservation lottery, internal party discussions and claims will intensify.