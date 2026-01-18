ZP & Panchayat Samiti Poll Schedule Announced In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Administration Gears Up For Smooth Elections

IAS Deelip Swami | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Election Commission has declared the programme for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections, and the district administration is fully prepared to conduct transparent and fearless polls, District Collector Deelip Swami said at a press conference on Saturday. ZP Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinaykumar Rathod, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy District Collector Sangeeta Rathod and others were present.

Swami said there are a total of 63 guts of the ZP and 126 gans of the PS in the district. The voter lists published on July 1, 2025, will be considered for the elections. One election returning officer and one assistant returning officer will be appointed taluka-wise to oversee election work. A total of 2,282 polling centres will be set up, including 113 in Soygaon, 305 in Sillod, 317 in Kannad, 155 in Phulambri, 104 in Khuldabad, 281 in Vaijapur, 347 in Gangapur, 354 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 306 in Paithan.

A total of 10,048 officers and employees are required to operate the 2,282 polling booths, and provision has been made for 12,000 officers and employees. All personnel have been provided with the necessary training required for election duty. In all, nine election returning officers and nine assistant returning officers have been appointed. For conducting the election process, 5,024 EVMs and 2,512 control units will be required. The Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in the election areas, Mr Swami said.

Police SP Rathod said the police administration is prepared to ensure peace during the election period across the district. In all, 193 officers, 300 policemen and 1,932 home guards will be available to maintain law and order. Additionally, three companies of the State Reserve Police Force will be deployed. A prohibitory action drive is being executed, and action is being taken against anti-social elements, he said.

Details:

Nomination forms submission – Jan 16 and 21

Scrutiny of the forms – Jan 22

Withdrawal – Jan 23, 24 and 27

Symbols distribution and final list of candidates – Jan 27

Polling – Feb 5

Counting – Feb 7

Total number of voters in district – 18,73,053

Male – 9,79,234

Female – 8,93,778

Others – 41