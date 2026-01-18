Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Have 10 Co-opted Corporators After Civic Polls; Total Strength To Rise To 125

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In all, 115 corporators were elected in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) after the election results were declared on Friday. In the next few days, 10 co-opted corporators will be selected in the corporation.

Before the elections, political parties had assured rebel candidates that they would be given an opportunity to become co-opted members.

Of the 10 co-opted members, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get a maximum of five corporators, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) three, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are expected to get one each.

The total number of elected corporators is 115. According to this number, a maximum of five members could have been co-opted earlier. However, in 2023, the state government formulated a policy to allow 10 co-opted members. Experts opined that co-opted members are selected according to a party’s majority strength.

For every 11.5 elected members, one co-opted member can be selected. Hence, the BJP has the opportunity to select five co-opted members, while the AIMIM can select three, and the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) can each select one, sources claimed.

After the selection of the co-opted members, the total number of corporators in the CSMC will rise to 125. However, co-opted members cannot take part in voting on policy matters. They can speak in the House and undertake development works in any ward in the city.