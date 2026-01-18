 Pune: Rushing To Save Lives, Fire Brigade Vehicle Kills Biker In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Punawale
A fire officer with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire department accidentally brushed against a man’s motorcycle while overtaking him in the Gaikwad Nagar area, where the road is narrow and in a dilapidated condition

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Rushing To Save Lives, Fire Brigade Vehicle Kills Biker In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Punawale | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: While fire department vehicles from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Hinjawadi were rushing to an emergency fire in the Tathawade area, they struck a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a man. In a tragic and ironic incident, a life was lost while the fire brigade was en route to save others. The accident occurred in the Punawale area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Friday evening.

A fire officer with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire department accidentally brushed against a man’s motorcycle while overtaking him in the Gaikwad Nagar area, where the road is narrow and in a dilapidated condition.

The deceased has been identified as Samir Khan (28, Talawade). His cousin and roommate, Eshpi Murlidhar Kumar (20, Talawade), has filed a complaint at the Ravet Police Station. Ravet Police have registered a case against PMRDA Fire Department driver Vaibhav Korde (32, Hinjawadi).  

He has been booked under BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (mischief), and sections 184, 177, and 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.  

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Phatangare, in charge of the Ravet Police Station, said, “The fire brigade had received a call at around 7 pm from Tathawade regarding a fire incident. In the Gaikwad Nagar area of Punawale, while going to the fire spot from the Marunji Fire Station, the fire brigade driver and the accused, Vaibhav Korde, struck a two-wheeler while overtaking it.”

Sr PI Phatangare explained that due to deteriorated road conditions and the narrowness of the road in Gaikwad Nagar, driver Korde, who was handling the fire foam tender, struck the two-wheeler, causing its driver to lose balance. Deceased Khan was caught up in the rear end of the vehicle, noted the police. Samir Khan died on the spot. Sr PI Phatangare said that a notice has been served to driver Korde.  

Meanwhile, a senior fire officer working in Pune District, requesting anonymity, told The FPJ, “Due to the results of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections on Friday, many fire incidents were reported in the city. The fire brigade was in a rush. However, the accident was unfortunate. The driver will be served a notice after we discuss the matter with the seniors.”

The fire officer also said, “Accidents like this are unfortunate. Due to the nature of the fire accidents, the drivers are in a race against time. As the danger is growing every second. In such times, sometimes mishaps like these happen. However, we always make sure one of our employees handles the spot and looks after the injured people while others move ahead. We always try to follow the rules.”

