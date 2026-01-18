BJP Set To Claim Mayor’s Post In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After Winning 57 CSMC Seats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After winning a total of 57 seats in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections 2025–26, it is clear that the mayor will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Following the result, elected corporators have begun lobbying to clinch the post of mayor. However, the state government has not yet conducted the draw of reservations for the mayor’s post. Once the draw is held, it will be clear from which ward the mayor will be elected.

The CSMC conducted the elections for the first time through the Prabhag system. Since 1988, seven elections have been held in the municipal corporation. In the seventh election, voters took the BJP close to the magical figure required to establish power. The magical figure for forming the civic government is 58. For the elections of mayor, deputy mayor, and other key posts, around 60 to 65 elected members are required.

As a result, it is clear that the BJP will need the support of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena to establish power, making it likely that the ally will secure some important positions in the alliance arrangement.

From 2001 onwards, under Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, Bhagwat Karad and Vikas Jain received opportunities to become mayors. Under women’s reservation, Vimal Rajput and Rukmini Shinde held the post, while under general reservation, Kishanchand Tanwani and Vijaya Rahatkar were elected.

Under the OBC women’s reservation, Anita Ghodele became mayor, while Kala Oza was elected under the general women’s reservation. Trambak Tupe and Bhagwan Ghadamode held the post under general reservation, while Nandkumar Ghodele was elected under OBC reservation.

In 2015, the opposition party in the corporation was the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). In the current house, AIMIM has won 33 seats and has emerged as the principal opposition party. It will be interesting to see who is elected as the leader of the opposition in the CSMC.

Seats won by parties

BJP – 57

AIMIM – 33

Shiv Sena – 13

Shiv Sena (UBT) – 6

VBA – 4

NCP (SP) – 1

Congress – 1

Total - 115