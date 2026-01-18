 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar Reviews Preparations For Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji’s 350th Martyrdom Event
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar Reviews Preparations For Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji’s 350th Martyrdom Event

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar Reviews Preparations For Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji’s 350th Martyrdom Event | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ‘Hind Di Chadar’ event to commemorate the 350th Shahidi Samagam of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji will be held in Nanded on Jan 24 and 25. Devotees from various parts of the country, as well as from abroad, are expected to attend the event.

Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar reviewed the preparations for the event at a meeting held at the Divisional Commissionerate on Friday. He directed the administration to ensure that there are no discrepancies in the preparations and stressed the need for proper coordination among all departments.

Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile attended the meeting through the audio-video system. Officers from the revenue, education, information and other departments were present. Additional Commissioners Manjusha Miskar and Devidas Tekale also attended the meeting.

During the review, the sequence of events, awareness projects, processions, participation of students and youths, preparations for the main ceremony, safety and security arrangements, traffic management, cleanliness, and health facilities were discussed.

Papalkar said information about the sacrifice, bravery, and courage of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji should reach every person. He added that devotees attending the event should not face any inconvenience and that the programme should be organised in a disciplined, peaceful, and enthusiastic manner. The administration must ensure coordination among all departments so that the message of social unity, harmony, and historic values is spread through the event, he said.

Kardile provided detailed information on the preparations for the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ event in Nanded.

