 Viral Video Shows Post-Poll Tension In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Defeated BJP Candidate’s House Attacked | WATCH
A case has been registered against 14 persons at the Kranti Chowk police station. The entire stone-throwing incident was captured on a CCTV camera and has gone viral on social media

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Viral Video Shows Post-Poll Tension In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Defeated BJP Candidate’s House Attacked | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Supporters of a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) candidate allegedly pelted stones at the house of a defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, blaming him for the electoral loss. The incident took place in the Gandhinagar area on Friday night.

A case has been registered against 14 persons at the Kranti Chowk police station. The entire stone-throwing incident was captured on a CCTV camera and has gone viral on social media.

According to details, Bunty Chawaria had contested the election from ward No. 15 as a BJP candidate. From the same ward, Mallu Chawaria contested as a Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate.

However, both candidates lost the election, and Sachin Khaire won the ward. Allegedly blaming Bunty Chawaria for his defeat, Mallu Chawaria and his supporters pelted stones at Bunty Chawaria’s house around midnight.

The stone-pelting incident has since gone viral on social media, with some youths seen throwing stones. Bunty Chawaria alleged that supporters of Mallu Chawaria were responsible for the attack on his house. The incident created a sensation in the city. Meanwhile, the Kranti Chowk police registered a case against 14 suspects in connection with the incident.

