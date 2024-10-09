Aditya Birla Group’s Jewellery Brand Indriya Opens Its First Store in Pune

Aditya Birla Group’s jewellery brand Indriya has opened its first store in Pune. The Group has launched eight stores since its inception in July—three in Delhi, and one each in Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Jaipur. With the new store in Bund Garden, Pune, the Group is further strengthening its consumer portfolio, leveraging its strong brand equity and deep market insights.

Pune, Maharashtra’s cultural capital, is a rapidly growing economic centre with a flourishing jewellery market. For Indriya, the city offers a unique opportunity to engage with a discerning and diverse consumer base. Pune's blend of Maharashtrian tradition and modernity creates an ideal environment for showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. With its rich heritage and youthful, dynamic population, Pune presents an exciting landscape for Indriya to expand its presence and connect with customers seeking both design and innovation.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, launched Indriya in July with the aim of securing a position among India's top three jewellery retailers over the next five years. This ambitious venture is backed by an unprecedented investment of Rs 5,000 crore, underscoring the Aditya Birla Group's commitment to revolutionising the jewellery retail landscape in India.

The brand name Indriya originates from Sanskrit, a language synonymous with rich Indian culture. Simply put, Indriya means embodying strength and the power of the five senses—the senses that drive our consciousness, make us feel and explore the world around us, and define our being! The beautiful brand insignia of a female gazelle serves as a metaphor for the senses and epitomises the beauty and grace of a woman. The brand experience aims to indulge your senses in more ways than one, making your heart sing, “dil abhi bhara nahi”!

Crafted with love, each piece reflects the spirit of Indian craftsmanship, featuring over 16,000 new designs in gold, polka, and diamond. Commenting on the launch, Dilip Gaur, Director of Indriya, said, “Through Indriya, we are poised to redefine standards in creativity, scale, technology, and customer experience in the jewellery sector. It is built on the understanding that each piece of jewellery tells a unique story of craftsmanship. The distinctive product, exceptional customer experience, and immersive buying journey are ultimately enablers to unlocking self-expression via jewellery. Our product fuses timeless craft with contemporary designs, and our regional selection celebrates unique backgrounds while opening them up for discovery across other cultures.”

Sandeep Kohli, CEO of Indriya, added, "Jewellery as a category is transitioning from mere investment to a statement. Our proposition is built on perceptible differentiation, distinctive designs, personalised service, and authentic regional nuances. At the heart of Indriya's offering is the innovative Signature Experience with exclusive lounges. Customisation services with in-store stylists and expert jewellery consultants promise to elevate all five senses and create an unparalleled shopping journey. Our best-in-class digital front end will create a seamless experience across digital and physical touchpoints, heralding a new age in jewellery retail.”

The Indriya store is distinctive in many ways. It can be a studio where a personal stylist curates pieces specially for you, a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, or an atelier for a bride-to-be where she can choose from a wide variety of exquisite designs.

Come, watch an entire city lose its heart. The trust that is the hallmark of the Aditya Birla Group enters the world of fine jewellery with the first Indriya store in Pune.