 6,600 Unemployed Youths In Marathwada To Receive Financial Support Via CMEGP
e-Paper Get App
HomePune6,600 Unemployed Youths In Marathwada To Receive Financial Support Via CMEGP

6,600 Unemployed Youths In Marathwada To Receive Financial Support Via CMEGP

Launched in August 2019, the CMEGP aims to provide financial aid to young unemployed individuals to foster self-employment opportunities

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
6,600 Unemployed Youths In Marathwada To Receive Financial Support Via CMEGP | CMEGP

As many as 6,600 unemployed youths from Marathwada are set to receive support from various financial institutions through the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme (CMEGP), announced BT Yashwante, Joint Director of the Industries Department.

Launched in August 2019, the CMEGP aims to provide financial aid to young unemployed individuals to foster self-employment opportunities.

With a focus on robust implementation to generate employment, the government is prioritising the program. Eligibility is open to youth aged between 18 to 45 years, particularly from SC, ST, women, disabled, and ex-servicemen categories.

Read Also
'Not Old, Can Still Straighten Some People Out': Sharad Pawar Hits Out At Ajit Pawar During...
article-image

For financial aid of ₹10 lakh, a minimum qualification of seventh grade is required, while tenth-grade education is necessary for ₹25 lakh assistance. Approximately 25% of the funds are allocated for urban areas, and about 35% are designated for rural regions.

Yashwante encouraged applicants to utilise this opportunity by applying online at https://maha-cmegp.gov.in.

Read Also
Pune: 12 Dead, Many Injured In Two Accidents In District; 2-Year-Old Toddler Among Victims
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Do You Know That Punekars Inked Three Records In Guinness Book? Largest Storytelling...

PHOTOS: Do You Know That Punekars Inked Three Records In Guinness Book? Largest Storytelling...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Objectionable Social Media Post Sparks Tension In Jinsi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Objectionable Social Media Post Sparks Tension In Jinsi

6,600 Unemployed Youths In Marathwada To Receive Financial Support Via CMEGP

6,600 Unemployed Youths In Marathwada To Receive Financial Support Via CMEGP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic Violators Rack Up ₹2.73 Lakh In Fines In Single Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic Violators Rack Up ₹2.73 Lakh In Fines In Single Day

Big Win For Punekars! Government Cancels Punawale Garbage Depot

Big Win For Punekars! Government Cancels Punawale Garbage Depot