6,600 Unemployed Youths In Marathwada To Receive Financial Support Via CMEGP

As many as 6,600 unemployed youths from Marathwada are set to receive support from various financial institutions through the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme (CMEGP), announced BT Yashwante, Joint Director of the Industries Department.

Launched in August 2019, the CMEGP aims to provide financial aid to young unemployed individuals to foster self-employment opportunities.

With a focus on robust implementation to generate employment, the government is prioritising the program. Eligibility is open to youth aged between 18 to 45 years, particularly from SC, ST, women, disabled, and ex-servicemen categories.

For financial aid of ₹10 lakh, a minimum qualification of seventh grade is required, while tenth-grade education is necessary for ₹25 lakh assistance. Approximately 25% of the funds are allocated for urban areas, and about 35% are designated for rural regions.

Yashwante encouraged applicants to utilise this opportunity by applying online at https://maha-cmegp.gov.in.