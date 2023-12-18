 Pune: 12 Dead, Many Injured In Two Accidents In District; 2-Year-Old Toddler Among Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 12 Dead, Many Injured In Two Accidents In District; 2-Year-Old Toddler Among Victims

Pune: 12 Dead, Many Injured In Two Accidents In District; 2-Year-Old Toddler Among Victims

The cause of both accidents is being probed. The local police reached the two affected accident spots soon afterwards, shifted the damaged vehicles and cleared the massive traffic jams that built up on both highways by early this morning.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 12 Dead, Many Injured In Two Accidents In District; 2-Year-Old Toddler Among Victims |

At least 12 persons were killed and many more were hurt in two separate accidents involving trucks, a car and an autorickshaw in different parts of the Pune region, late Sunday night, officials said here on Monday.

In the first instance, eight persons were killed when a delivery truck speeding from Ahmednagar to Kalyan in Thane rammed into an autorickshaw coming from the opposition direction near the Pimpalgaon Joga holiday resort, at 11.30 p.m.

Among the deceased were seven passengers travelling in the autorickshaw and the delivery vehicle driver. In the second tragedy, four members of a family were crushed to death while overtaking a truck which crashed on their car on the Pune-Nashik Highway, at 11 p.m. 

Read Also
Tragic Accident In Pune: 8 Killed In Collision Between Pick-up Vehicle And Auto-rickshaw
article-image

Victims include

The victims include Sunil Dharankar, 48, his wife Asha, 42, a 2-year-old toddler girl, Ojasvi, and a relative Abhay S. Visal, while a woman, Asmit A. Visal was rescued by the local villagers and rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the mishap, and the police have launched a manhunt to track him down. The cause of both accidents is being probed. The local police reached the two affected accident spots soon afterwards, shifted the damaged vehicles and cleared the massive traffic jams that built up on both highways by early this morning.

Read Also
'Not Old, Can Still Straighten Some People Out': Sharad Pawar Hits Out At Ajit Pawar During...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Satara: Minor Ends Life Due To Eve Teasing And Harassment In A Village Near Savitribai Phule's...

Satara: Minor Ends Life Due To Eve Teasing And Harassment In A Village Near Savitribai Phule's...

Pride March Held In Pimpri's Narrow Lanes To Foster Public Sensitivity: 'Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho!...

Pride March Held In Pimpri's Narrow Lanes To Foster Public Sensitivity: 'Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho!...

PHOTOS: 10 Places In Pune For Your Winter Breakfast

PHOTOS: 10 Places In Pune For Your Winter Breakfast

11th Pune International Literary Festival: 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Has Not Received His Due...

11th Pune International Literary Festival: 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Has Not Received His Due...

Pune: 12 Dead, Many Injured In Two Accidents In District; 2-Year-Old Toddler Among Victims

Pune: 12 Dead, Many Injured In Two Accidents In District; 2-Year-Old Toddler Among Victims