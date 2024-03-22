51,728 Party Flags, Banners Removed In Jalgaon District In 72 Hours As MCC Comes Into Force

Representative Image |

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, marking the commencement of the model code of conduct. Responding swiftly, authorities in the Jalgaon and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies have undertaken measures to enforce the code of conduct.

Within 72 hours of the code's announcement, a comprehensive cleanup drive saw the removal of 31,562 banners, posters, cutouts, flexes, flags, and stickers from the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency area. Similarly, 20,166 such materials were cleared from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency.

In Jalgaon City, within 24 hours of the model code of conduct rollout, 55 items were removed, while 2,347 were cleared from Jalgaon Rural, 407 from Amalner, 291 from Erandol, and 2517 from Chalisgaon. Additionally, 8,062 banners, posters, and flags were addressed in Pachora Assembly constituency.

In Raver Lok Sabha constituency, 1,596 items were removed from Chopda, 831 from Raver, 586 from Bhusawal, 2931 from Jamner, 42 from Muktainagar, and 984 from Malkapur within the same timeframe.

Within 48 hours, further actions were taken, with 12,463 items removed in Jalgaon, including 163 from Jalgaon City, 3923 from Jalgaon Rural, and others across various assembly constituencies. Similarly, in Raver, 5125 items were addressed, including 771 from Chopda, 541 from Raver, and others.

Within 72 hours, the cleanup continued with 11,037 items removed in Jalgaon, including 222 from Jalgaon City, 5258 from Jalgaon Rural, and others. In Raver, 8107 items were cleared, including 3273 from Chopda, 491 from Raver, and others.

These efforts aim to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process in both Lok Sabha constituencies, adhering to the model code of conduct guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India.