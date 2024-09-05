36th Pune Festival to be Inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on September 13

Hema Malini Performs Ganesh Vandana For 30th Year at Pune Festival |

The 36th edition of the Pune Festival, a grand celebration of art, culture, music, dance, and sports, is set to begin on September 13 at 4:30 pm at Shree Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, Swargate, Pune.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will inaugurate the event, which has grown into one of India’s largest cultural festivals since its inception in 1989.

The event will be presided over by Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, with Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol, Assembly Opposition Leader Vijay Waddetiwar, Legislative Council Congress Leader Satej Patil, MP Medha Kulkarni, Sunetra Pawar, and Imran Pratapgarhi attending as chief guests. Dr BN Patil, Director of the Maharashtra Tourism Department, will be present as a special invitee.

Read Also 10 PHOTOS Of Veer Mhaskoba Festival Celebrations In Pune's Veer Village

At a press conference, Pune Festival Vice President Krishna Kumar Goyal and Chief Coordinator Adv. Abhay Chhajed provided event details. Shama Pawar, Deputy Director of Pune Division, Maharashtra Tourism Department; Abeda Inamdar, President of Deccan Muslim Institute Pune; and Dr Satish Desai were also in attendance.

Details of the programs

The opening ceremony will feature various cultural performances, including the 'Jau Devajichya Gava' program, an All India Mushaira, the Miss Pune Festival competition, Kerala Festival, Nardiya Kirtan Festival, Marathi Kavisammelan, and more. Sports events such as the Poona Golf Cup Tournament, Boxing, Dirt Track, and Mallakhamba will also be part of the festivities.

A tribute to legendary artists, including singer Mohammed Rafi, composer Madan Mohan, actor Raj Kapoor, and filmmaker Guru Dutt, will be showcased as part of their birth centenary celebrations. Events will take place at venues like Shree Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, Balgandharva Rangmandir, and Kaladalan.

The Pune Festival was first started by Suresh Kalmadi, then Chairman of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, as a public celebration inspired by Lokmanya Tilak’s Ganeshotsav. Over the past 36 years, it has gained a reputation as the Mother of all Festivals, drawing inspiration for other cultural events across India.

Awards

The 36th edition will see senior cartoonist Shree Phadnis and educationist Dr PD Patil, Chancellor of DY Patil University, receive 'Lifetime Achievement Awards.' Other honorees include computer expert Dr Deepak Shikarpur, Sanjay Nahar of 'Sarhad' organization, and Devram Gorde of Jai Malhar Agri Tourism Center. The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganesha Trust will be honored with the 'Jai Ganesh Award,' and the Ganesh Peth Pangul Ali Public Ganpati Trust will also be recognized.

The inauguration of the festival’s Ganesha idol will take place on September 7 at Hotel Saras, Nehru Stadium, with Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosle presiding. The ceremony will include performances by senior clarinetist Tukaram Daithankar and his team, a Ganesh Vandana dance by students of 'Nadarup' choreographed by Shama Bhate, and a folk dance by the Gujarati tribal group Zhanki.

The festival will conclude with a special Lavani performance by actresses Sharwari Jamenis, Deepali Syed, Prajakta Gaikwad, Vaishnavi Patil, and Amrita Dhongde, promising a spectacular end to this cultural extravaganza.

All Pune Festival events are free to the public and are organized by the Pune Festival Committee in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Department and the Government of India.