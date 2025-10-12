339 BSF Cadets Take Oath At Grand Passing-Out Parade In Latur | Sourced

Latur: A grand oath-taking and passing-out parade ceremony for 339 newly recruited cadets of the Border Security Force (BSF) was held on Saturday at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Parade Ground, Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), BSF Chakur in Latur district.

The ceremony was presided over by Shri Vineet Kumar, Inspector General, STC BSF Chakur, who administered the oath of allegiance to the nation. The parade was commanded by Constable Shiv Pratap Singh, who displayed exemplary discipline and precision.

The cadets completed 44 weeks of intensive training from November 25, 2024, to October 11, 2025, under the supervision of Inspector General Vineet Kumar and Commandant Madan Pal Singh. The batch included trainees from 22 states across India, including Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, reflecting the diversity of the force.

During the ceremony, several cadets were honoured for outstanding performance. From Batch No. 191, Constable Shiv Pratap Singh received the Gold Medal for Overall First, the Best in Drill Medal, and the Parade Commander’s Trophy. Constable Nilamay Dey received the Silver Medal for Overall Second, Constable Samil Mezhong was awarded Best in Endurance, and Constable Pravesh Kumar received the Best in Firing Medal.

From Batch No. 192, Constable Hemat Kumar Sethi received the Gold Medal and Trophy for Overall First, Constable Somnath Dey received the Silver Medal for Overall Second, Constable Sabha Lokeshrav was awarded Best in Endurance, Constable Amresh Kumar received the Best in Firing Medal, and Constable Sauravjeet Das was awarded Best in Turnout and Best in Drill.

The cadets were trained in physical fitness, weapon handling, fieldcraft, border management, law, and human rights, preparing them for deployment along the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders.

In his address, Inspector General Vineet Kumar congratulated the cadets and reminded them of their responsibility to safeguard India’s borders. He also saluted their parents for dedicating their sons to national service and thanked all dignitaries, guests, schoolchildren, and media representatives present.

The ceremony concluded with a vibrant display of Malkham, patriotic songs, and cultural performances by students of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, BSF Chakur, which received loud applause from the audience.