2600 Kg Of E-Waste Collected Through Collective Efforts In Nashik

A total of 2600 kg of e-waste was collected during the campaign, showcasing the collective efforts of the citizens towards responsible waste management.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
In a commendable display of social commitment and environmental conservation, the Poornam Ecovision Foundation, in collaboration with the Computer Society of India (CSI) and the Environmental Protection Movement in Nashik, organized a successful e-waste collection campaign on Republic Day in Nashik city.

A total of 2600 kg of e-waste was collected during the campaign, showcasing the collective efforts of the citizens towards responsible waste management.

The annual 'E-Yantran' campaign, started on January 26, witnessed active participation from Nashik residents, contributing to the initiative's dual objectives of raising public awareness about e-waste and promoting its proper disposal and recycling. With the support of more than 300 donors and over 200 volunteers, the campaign saw widespread participation from various sectors of society.

To facilitate the collection process, around 60 collection centers were set up across different parts of Nashik city. Citizens enthusiastically donated their e-waste, demonstrating their commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices.

Several local organizations and associations, including Nashik First, Nashik District Transport Association (NDTA), Ambad Industrialists and Manufacturers Association (AIMA), Nashik Industrialists and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), Students for Development (SFD), and Computer Association of Nashik (CAN), actively participated in the event, further enhancing its impact and reach within the community.

