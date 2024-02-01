Nashik: ASHA Workers Launch 'Jail Bharo' Movement Protesting Government's Delay In Addressing Demands |

ASHA workers in Nashik have initiated a "Jail Bharo" movement to protest against the government's failure to address their demands on Thursday. The movement comes after the government's delay in implementing the agreed-upon demands, despite assurances made during negotiations.

The ASHA workers, comprising approximately 75 thousand ASHA volunteers and over 3500 group promoters (gatpravartak) associated with the National Health Mission, have been advocating for their rights and just demands through various means. Following a state-wide strike from October 18, 2023, to November 1, 2023, discussions were held with the Health Minister regarding their demands.

During the meeting, it was decided that volunteers and group promoters would receive a Diwali gift of ₹2000 each, along with an increase in remuneration. However, despite completing their work during the strike period, part of their remuneration was deducted, leading to prolonged agitation.

Efforts to secure a satisfactory increase in the remuneration of group promoters were escalated, with Vice President of Vidhan Sabha, Narahari Ziraval, recommending the matter to the Chief Minister.

Subsequent meetings resulted in a decision to increase the remuneration of group promoters from ₹6200 to ₹10000, prompting the suspension of the strike.

However, despite assurances, the government's failure to implement the decisions has left the volunteers and group promoters disillusioned. The delay in addressing their demands has led to mounting frustration among the affected individuals.

The "Jail Bharo" movement witnessed the participation of 1147 Asha group promoters, who were subsequently taken into custody and transported to jail in a police vehicle.

Demands by ASHA workers

Increase in remuneration of Asha volunteers by ₹7000

Increase in remuneration of group promoters by ₹10000

Give group promoter or contract employee status

Pay arrears of Asha Group promoters

Diwali gift of ₹2000 should be given before Diwali