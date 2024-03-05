 2 Youths Killed In Road Accident Near Karad, 3 Injured
2 Youths Killed In Road Accident Near Karad, 3 Injured

2 Youths Killed In Road Accident Near Karad, 3 Injured

Arhan Faizal Khan (16, Guruvar Peth, Satara), Sohel Ansari (18, Budhwar Peth, Satara) were killed, and the other three are undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital in Satara. The five youths were going to Kaas plateau when the unfortunate incident occurred. One of the two people sitting on the front seat was thrown out of the car on the road.

Karad: Two youths were killed on the spot, and three others were seriously injured in a car accident near Satara on Monday morning. The accident took place on the Kaas plateau road when the driver lost control of the car, and it rammed into the road divider. The accident killed the two people on the front seats immediately, critically injuring those in the back seat.

Arhan Faizal Khan (16, Guruvar Peth, Satara), Sohel Ansari (18, Budhwar Peth, Satara) were killed, and the other three are undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital in Satara. The five youths were going to Kaas plateau when the unfortunate incident occurred. One of the two people sitting on the front seat was thrown out of the car on the road following the crash and died due to critical head injury, whereas the other person was killed in the car. People helped the other three and admitted them to the hospital.

Police officials from Satara city police station visited the accident spot, and a case was registered after panchnama.

