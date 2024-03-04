Mumbai: 49-Yr-Old Man Held For Drunk Driving After 3 Including Minor Were Severely Injured In Accident | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Park Site police in Vikhroli have apprehended a 49-year-old man from Thane for alleged rash driving under the influence of alcohol and injuring three people, including a minor girl, on Saturday evening in Vikhroli’s LBS Marg near the Godrej company area. One of the victims Surekha Manjrekar (42), a resident of Kamal Park in Bhandup, registered an FIR against the accused driver Ravindra Harbajansingh Teja, on Sunday morning.

Teja is a resident of Pride Residency, Kasarvadali, Ghodbunder Road, police officials confirmed. According to Surekha, since it was a weekend, she and her family – consisting of 17-year-old Vaidehi, 13-year-old Aasmi and the husband Dinesh, 43 – had gone to Ghatkopar’s R-City Mall for some family time and shopping. At around 10:30 in the night, they were returning home in two separate 2-wheelers; Dinesh and Aasmi were riding ahead of Surekha and Vaidehi.

Rash driving leads to major accident

Around 10:45, when the latter pair reached Vikhroli’s LBS Marg, near Godrej company, a four-wheeler rammed into them from behind, said Surekha, adding that the crash caused her vehicle to skid, and she and her 17-year-old daughter Vaidehi ended up falling on the road. Surekha injured her arms and legs, and since she glided on the road, she also injured her head and one of her eyes. Vaidehi injured her back severely, said Surekha.

The police added that after crashing into Surekha’s two-wheeler, the four-wheeler ended up hitting a passerby as Teja lost control of his vehicle due to alcohol and speeding. The passerby man was working as a watchman in the same area and is identified as Ganesh Kamble (47), a resident of Badlapur. Kamble was going to his night duty work when the accident took place. He sustained major injuries and multiple fractures on his shoulder, but is currently out of danger, the police said.

Dinesh, who heard the loud crashing sound of the accident, came to the accident spot and took Surekha, Vaidehi and Ganesh to a nearby hospital for treatment. Teja also accompanied them. The hospital authorities informed the police, and all of them provided their statement to the police, while subsequently Teja was placed under arrest. Police officials confirmed that Teja’s blood report samples had been sent for examination, and the breath analyzer showed that he had consumed alcohol.

Teja has been slapped with the charges of rash driving, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and causing grievous injuries due to negligence, under its relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.